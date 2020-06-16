BA shares in tailspin Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The FTSE 100 Index was steady amid fresh losses for struggling airline British Airways.



The carrier slipped a further 2% as investors continue to react to Monday's vote by cabin crew to hold 12 days of strikes over Christmas.



Outside the top flight, the news boosted shares in rival easyJet. Outsourcing group Serco gained after a positive trading update.



Shares in Asia moved lower with the Nikkei 225 in Japan shedding 22.2 points to 10,083.48 as exporters were hit by the ongoing strength of the yen.



In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was also lower as the Chinese government said it will move to cool its housing market.



Shares in the US rose after Exxon Mobil announced a $31bn all-share buyout of XTO Energy, with the Dow Jones closing up 29.55, or 0.3%, at 10,501.05. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this