America, you're in danger girl... RT @CNN: The Federal Reserve is buying junk bonds and corporate debt ETFs as part of its campaign to revive the American economy. Next on i… 22 seconds ago JJπŸ’€ RT @irwinrazidi: i thought being in the list was special but bro have you been on the list of a spam account? BRO NEXT LEVEL SPECIAL LIMITE… 1 minute ago Huevos Rancheros Whew...I hate Hawaii time sometimes. I sold like 8k worth of stocks that weren't doing what they were supposed to d… https://t.co/wmu46O6fLB 4 minutes ago miss mamas Next topic of twitter... stocks! Someone help me πŸ˜‚ 4 minutes ago