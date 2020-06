Hooray! The $2,000/Month CERB Is Extended by 8 Weeks Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The Canadian government has extended the CERB payments. You can invest these payouts in dividend companies such as Pembina Pipeline if you are not facing a cash crunch.



The post Hooray! The $2,000/Month CERB Is Extended by 8 Weeks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

