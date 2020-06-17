Coinbase Wants to Speed up Blockchain Adoption Through Rosetta Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Coinbase is best known for providing cryptocurrency exchange services to most countries in the world. It also seems that the company wants to push broader blockchain adoption to a whole new level. For years now, integrating blockchain technology has proven to be a key challenge for developers and corporations. Rosetta is Designed for Blockchain Integration More often than not, it forces them to develop an in-house solution that might not meet the original expectations. Coinbase acknowledges that something needs to be done to make integration with blockchain simpler and more reliable. Their solution comes in the form of Rosetta. It 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this CryptoNewswire 🌐 Coinbase Wants to Speed up Blockchain Adoption Through Rosetta - News - https://t.co/7Mt1m8frJ4 #finance #crypto #blockchain 7 minutes ago