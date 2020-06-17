Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lyft Promises to Go All-Electric by 2030

Motley Fool Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Tesla and other electric car makers should cheer Lyft along.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lyft promises switch to 100% electric vehicles by 2030

 Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc on Wednesday said every vehicle on its ride-hailing and rental car platform will be electric by 2030, but it would not provide...
Reuters


Tweets about this

WaterWisdoms

Yuwei Y. RT @ReutersBiz: Lyft promises switch to 100% electric vehicles by 2030 https://t.co/uwCltMP6G3 https://t.co/unNocUUySe 10 seconds ago

MarketFollows

Market Follows Lyft Promises to Go All-Electric by 2030 $LYFT https://t.co/Pa7ny8if2X $SPY 7 minutes ago

FunmiTrends

FUNMITRENDS ⚡️ WORLDWIDE™ Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 https://t.co/qMeTRIVAEJ 12 minutes ago

Ign0rant_Girl

ExcuseMyBliss Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 https://t.co/HgHbFSikBF 13 minutes ago

AniberrySqueaks

the.Kween☀️ Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 https://t.co/NDtaNiMLYh 13 minutes ago

alexanderl1028

Alexander Lewis Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 newest news https://t.co/rfUj3ZJLpR 13 minutes ago

dazeinfosm

Abdul91 Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 https://t.co/vT2KBj78QM 16 minutes ago

sysadmike702

Sysadmike702 Lyft cuts carbon offsets, promises to transition to electric vehicles by 2030 #Headline #News #TechNews https://t.co/8pOZ18feN9 17 minutes ago