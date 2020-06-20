°•. Bolin / 1312 .•° 👒 But listen if you’re 18 and aren’t Registered please do so! November is coming up and considering how fast we got i… https://t.co/SKIZXh8TdG 2 minutes ago

Misty Day The Next Presidential Election Could Determine Social Security's Fate | Smart Change: Personal Finance |… https://t.co/vY5ccuKgcf 8 hours ago

WAP Insurance The next presidential election could have a big impact on Medicare. Here’s what the candidates may have planned. https://t.co/ud5vuxFiDp 8 hours ago

Sarah Sackman Voter ID laws are common across many US states and are a key cause of the sort of voter suppression that could sway… https://t.co/l3MeAunosE 17 hours ago

Brooklyn Dad @AJ76220350 @CherylACorley1 @jeanneenabottle @SteveSchmidtSES Actually it’s pretty close to be rendered moot by the… https://t.co/xuFievgOeb 21 hours ago

Carl Adams @cnnbrk Good Idea or Bad Idea? Because i'm little worried about the Presidential Election this November. Could be postponed to next year. 1 day ago

Private Capital LLC The Next Presidential Election Could Determine Social Security's Fate https://t.co/wSqfLIuQTZ 1 day ago