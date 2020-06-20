|
If Air Canada (TSX:AC) Goes Down, This Stock Will Pay the Price
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
With so much of its regional fleet tied to Air Canada, Chorus aviation will be severely affected if Air Canada goes down.
