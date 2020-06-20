Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why I’d buy cheap stocks in today’s market

Motley Fool Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Cheap stocks could offer greater scope for a long-term recovery after a challenging period for the stock market, in my opinion.

The post Why I’d buy cheap stocks in today’s market appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Stocks rebound after previous tumble [Video]

Stocks rebound after previous tumble

Wall Street rallied sharply at Friday's opening to recover a sizable chunk of the losses seen the day before when stocks suffered their biggest drop in three months. Conway G. Gittens has the early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Financial Focus for June 8 [Video]

Financial Focus for June 8

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A new survey finds that Nevadans need to work a 40.2-hour workweek in order to afford rent...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:57Published
Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points [Video]

Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points

The stock market seemed to pay little to no attention to the civil unrest sweeping the US on Tuesday. According to Markets Insider, US stocks rose as investors turned their attention towards..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

TFSA Investors: Here’s Why the Stock Market May Not Be as Expensive as it Seems

 Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO) is one of many "expensive" stocks that may actually be cheap enough for value-conscious TFSA investors to buy now. The post TFSA...
Motley Fool

TSX Stocks: This Small-Cap Is Dirt Cheap

 This top TSX stock has been deemed essential and has been weathering the coronavirus pandemic well, making it one of the best investments to make today. The...
Motley Fool

Income Investor: Buy These 3 Dividend Stocks for Long-Term Wealth!

 Growth stocks seem like a great deal today, but you would be better off putting your money into Canada's cheap dividend stocks. Companies like Enbridge Inc....
Motley Fool


Tweets about this

iamhisluna

𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕒 🌙 RT @lunaprem: ✨NETFLIX PREMIUM SHARED ACCOUNT ‼️LAST STOCKS OF NF FOR TODAY‼️ ‼️6 SLOTS AVAILABLE ‼️ ✨P75 GOOD FOR 1 MONTH✨ 📍GUARANTEED… 3 hours ago

lunaprem

ONLINE ||NETFLIX FOR 75 PESOS ✨NETFLIX PREMIUM SHARED ACCOUNT ‼️LAST STOCKS OF NF FOR TODAY‼️ ‼️6 SLOTS AVAILABLE ‼️ ✨P75 GOOD FOR 1 MONTH✨ 📍G… https://t.co/F5TdS5liyx 3 hours ago

AveJoeInvesting

AverageJoeInvesting Bought $DXLG on Friday at $0.56 sold today at $0.63. I don't do a lot of day/swing trading of cheap stocks but I do… https://t.co/XP3DRRw5UG 10 hours ago

TheCanadianMike

Ethical Grasshopper Might be lots of really cheap mushroom stocks around to pick up today https://t.co/wB4GuOZzyJ 16 hours ago

skangle

SidKangle Given all the hate that value stocks are getting, everybody seems to have missed the memo (written over 70 years ag… https://t.co/qQrKoOW61i 2 days ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Why I’d buy cheap stocks in today’s market - [Australia Market News, Economic Outlook, How Coronavirus Impact Econo… https://t.co/MnyU6DSZyZ 2 days ago

bippyskippy

ryansaurusRAWR There were a lot of cheap stocks in 2000 everyone. I was only 13 years old, but I study history. Tech stocks were a… https://t.co/bxEJRQWuVc 2 days ago

CheapPremiums2

OPEN | CHEAP SPOTIFY FOR SALE ❗️SUPER SUPER SPOTIFY SALE ❗️ 🔥8 MONTHS SUBSCRIPTION ‼️P150 ONLY (SAVED P70 TODAY!) ‼️NEW OR RENEW 📌LIMITED STO… https://t.co/fxAR025ngV 3 days ago