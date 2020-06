Why Treasury Bonds Might Not Be a Safe Haven for Long Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Federal Reserve has pledged not to take interest rates into negative territory - which actually has sobering implications for the market for treasury bonds. Today, Wealth Daily contributor Samuel Taube discusses why the zero lower bound could be the end of the bonds’ status as a safe haven investment. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this