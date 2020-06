Related videos from verified sources Starpoint High School hosts "unique and intimate" graduation ceremony



Starpoint High School seniors thought the opportunity to graduate and walk across stage would never come. It took a lot of planning to create a social distancing style ceremony, but effort from the.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: New Jersey High School Has School Bus Graduation "Ceremony"



This school bus helped to honor hundreds of graduating seniors from a New Jersey high school this week. Here’s a look at the door-to-door “ceremony” that gave students their special moment during.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Americans say impulse spending is helping them through the coronavirus lockdown



The COVID-19 pandemic has Americans shopping more impulsively, according to new research. In January of 2020, before the pandemic, the average American was found to spend $155.03 monthly on.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this