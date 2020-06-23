Earthquake Takes Mexico's Largest Refinery Offline

Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Mexico's largest oil refinery, the Salina Cruz refinery, is offline after a fire broke out in the refinery following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the area. Pemex, Mexico's state-run oil company, said that the fire was immediately extinguished. The refinery has an installed capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude oil per day but hasn't been producing that much for quite some time. The earthquake that struck in Southeast Oaxaca left one dead and sent shockwaves that could be felt nearly 500 miles away. Mexican President…