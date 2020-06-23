Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday another build in crude oil inventories, this time of 1.749 million barrels for the week ending June 19. Analysts had predicted a smaller inventory build of 299,000 barrels. In the previous week, the API shocked the market with an increase in crude oil inventories of 3.857 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a smaller build. WTI was trading down on Tuesday afternoon prior to the API’s data release after some confusion about whether the trade deal between the United States… 👓 View full article

