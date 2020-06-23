Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated on Tuesday another build in crude oil inventories, this time of 1.749 million barrels for the week ending June 19. Analysts had predicted a smaller inventory build of 299,000 barrels. In the previous week, the API shocked the market with an increase in crude oil inventories of 3.857 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a smaller build. WTI was trading down on Tuesday afternoon prior to the API’s data release after some confusion about whether the trade deal between the United States…