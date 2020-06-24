Atlassian Corporation PLC: A Surging Tech Stock You Likely Haven’t Considered Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

This Company Delivers Consistent Growth

In the technology world, there’s no shortage of fast-growing businesses. What makes some tech stocks special, though, is that they can keep growing at a consistent level. And that’s why today I want to talk to you about *Atlassian Corporation PLC* (NASDAQ:TEAM).



This enterprise software company was founded in 2002 by two



The post Atlassian Corporation PLC: A Surging Tech Stock You Likely Haven’t Considered appeared first on Profit Confidential. This Company Delivers Consistent GrowthIn the technology world, there’s no shortage of fast-growing businesses. What makes some tech stocks special, though, is that they can keep growing at a consistent level. And that’s why today I want to talk to you about *Atlassian Corporation PLC* (NASDAQ:TEAM).This enterprise software company was founded in 2002 by two university students, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar. That same year, they released their first flagship product, "Jira," an.The post Atlassian Corporation PLC: A Surging Tech Stock You Likely Haven’t Considered appeared first on Profit Confidential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this