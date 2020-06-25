Global  

U.S. Trade Deficit Grows As Oil Exports Drop In May

OilPrice.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
U.S. trade deficit in goods unexpectedly widened in May versus forecasts for a narrower deficit, due to what analysts saw as a slide in exports mostly driven by oil. The U.S. international trade deficit in goods was US$74.3 billion in May, up by US$3.6 billion from US$70.7 billion in April, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in its advance estimate on Thursday.   Analysts had expected that the deficit in May would shrink from April. Economists polled by MarketWatch had predicted a deficit of US$66.5 billion, while…
