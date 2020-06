Qantas share price down 6% after completing $1.4bn institutional placement Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) share price is dropping lower on Friday after completing its institutional placement...



The post Qantas share price down 6% after completing $1.4bn institutional placement appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this