Hong Kong Stock Market May Open Under Pressure. Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Ahead of Thursday's holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 700 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,780-point plateau and it may take further damage Friday as it catches up on missed negative sentiment. 👓 View full article