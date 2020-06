Trump and Biden Share 3 Surprising Similarities on Social Security Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

The two presidential candidates aren't as polar opposite as you might think when it comes to Social Security. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Bill Carman Who Are the Key Voters Turning Against Trump? https://t.co/P8B2pfNdas Surprising that so many seniors failed to support Hillary 17 hours ago Babedeedo Biden Proves an Elusive Target, Adding to Trump’s Frustration https://t.co/yuDcxmgnNj ~~ the most surprising revela… https://t.co/cFJB8aaiTN 6 days ago