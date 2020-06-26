UN Warns Abandoned Full Oil Tanker Off Yemen Could Explode Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A tanker with 1 million barrels of oil, which has been moored off the Yemeni coast for five years, could explode or sink, the United Nations (UN) warn, in the latest warning that an environmental disaster and potential disruption of oil shipping routes around the Red Sea is waiting to happen. The tanker is in an area controlled by the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels who have been fighting a Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen since 2015. The floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit SAFER has been sitting off Yemen's coast since… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Fire breaks out on crude oil tanker at Port of Belawan in Indonesia



A major fire has broken out on a crude oil tanker at a shipyard in the Port of Belawan in Indonesia. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on May 11, 2020

Tweets about this