ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

The largest oil company in the United States is preparing to let go between 5% and 10% of its US-based employees subject to performance reviewed, anonymous sources told BNN Bloomberg. Exxon’s job cuts will be characterized as performance-based, and not considered layoffs, technically speaking. Employees who are not subject to performance reviews will not be affected, the source said. Exxon told Bloomberg in a statement that there was no specific reduction target. Exxon has not been immune to the drastic effects of the coronavirus pandemic… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this