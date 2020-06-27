|
|
|
3 Top Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Here is why Enbridge stock, Fortis stock, and AltaGas stock are my three top defensive utility stocks to buy now.
The post 3 Top Utility Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer
Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
|
Most expensive time to buy stocks in 20 years
The U.S. stock market stands four percent higher today compared to a year ago. That's despite the deaths and record unemployment unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21Published
Tweets about this
|