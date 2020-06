Related videos from verified sources Equity indices subdued as IMF predicts Indian economy to contract by 4.5 pc



Equity benchmark indices edged lower during early hours on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago Equity indices close in the red, private banks drag



Equity benchmark indices slipped over 1.5 per cent during the afternoon session on Wednesday as heavy selling was witnessed in banking stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 561 points or 1.58 per cent.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 4 days ago Equity indices gain on global sentiment, FMCG and auto stocks up



Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Wednesday on the back of gains in FMCG and auto stocks supported by positive global sentiment. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex moved higher.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Buy in July Technology stocks are performing well despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike retail and airlines, technology becomes even more useful...

Motley Fool 7 hours ago





Tweets about this