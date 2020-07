Uh-Oh! 3,300 Canadians Are in Hot Water With the CRA! Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The CRA is now receiving thousands of CERB fraud tips. Stay safe by buying index funds like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) instead of applying.



The post Uh-Oh! 3,300 Canadians Are in Hot Water With the CRA! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article