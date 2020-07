Bitcoin Price Bulls Pin Hopes on Descending Channel Breakout to $10K Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Bulls need to flip the $9,200-$9,500 resistance zone to support in order to clear a path back to $10,000. Bulls need to flip the $9,200-$9,500 resistance zone to support in order to clear a path back to $10,000. 👓 View full article

