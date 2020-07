European Crypto Cards Reactivate as FCA Allows Wirecard to Resume Operation Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Crypto.com and TenX’s crypto debit cards are usable again as U.K. regulators allow Wirecard to resume “regulated activity." Crypto.com and TenX’s crypto debit cards are usable again as U.K. regulators allow Wirecard to resume “regulated activity." 👓 View full article

