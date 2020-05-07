FDA guides on COVID-19 vaccine approval criteria

Cambridge's Moderna Gets FDA Fast Track Approval For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine
Cambridge biotech company Moderna says it’s received a big boost from the FDA to fast track its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.
WBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Moderna is on a roll with a potential vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus, receiving fas-track FDA approval for a phase 2 trial, with a phase 3 not far behind.