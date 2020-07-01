FTSE 100 Modestly Higher After Solid Data

Exposure to smoking (both maternal smoking during pregnancy and second-hand smoking during childhood), air pollution, as well as certain characteristics of the built environment may be associated with a higher development of obesity in children, according to a recent study. The authors used data on...
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many advertisers around the world to keep their wallets closed. But could spending be about to spring forward in a big way? In this video interview with Beet.TV, Matt..