|
Plug Power Inc Up 225% Since March, Fueled by Strategic Acquisitions
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Plug Power Inc Soars on Acquisitions, Raises Guidance
*Plug Power Inc* (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been on our radar for a while now, and now it seems to be gaining traction with the rest of Wall Street. The Latham, New York-based renewable energy company has seen its share price trend steadily higher since early 2019, but PLUG stock recently got a big jolt after the company announced two strategic acquisitions.
These acquisitions also prompted the company to raise its 2024 guidance for revenue, operating income, and.
The post Plug Power Inc Up 225% Since March, Fueled by Strategic Acquisitions appeared first on Profit Confidential.
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this