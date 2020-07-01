Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After Market Hours: Venus Concept, Nu Skin, Frequency Gain; Culp, MYOS RENS Slip

RTTNews Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) - Shares of the medical aesthetic technology company jumped over 50% in after hours trading Wednesday. Venus Concept announced it has received FDA 510(k) clearance to market and sell Venus Viva MD, a non-invasive device intended to be used by aesthetic-related physicians or dermatologists.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blend Extra: Navigating the 2020 Real Estate Market [Video]

Blend Extra: Navigating the 2020 Real Estate Market

If you are looking to buy or sell a home, what should you be doing right now? Mary Skanavis and Jackie Salemme are real estate agents with Homeowners Concept Realtors, and they're here to guide us on..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:01Published

Tweets about this