You Might Like

Tweets about this Jon Aldekoa RT @David_III_L: Cryptocurrencies | Bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet, by @jp_koning. "Bitcoin isn't going to become… 11 hours ago David Tercero-Lucas Cryptocurrencies | Bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet, by @jp_koning. "Bitcoin isn't going to… https://t.co/H8DTTKlhcK 11 hours ago melbourne2049 RT @mikejcasey: Yet another analogy to explain bitcoin. A pretty good one, in fact, as you'll see if you dig into @jp_koning's lates @Coi… 22 hours ago Bron Suchecki RT @jp_koning: Bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet https://t.co/aJM4JWd4we https://t.co/uD1kpEJquQ 22 hours ago Jan Zemánek Bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet https://t.co/azjBwX777h How Bitcoin Is Like Ham Radio https://t.co/UfgnGVj0BU 1 day ago John Paul Koning Bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet https://t.co/aJM4JWd4we https://t.co/uD1kpEJquQ 1 day ago the crypto feed moneyness: bitcoin is more like ham radio than the early internet https://t.co/XP8dkoD3iO 1 day ago IMightBeAPenguin RT @nikzh: I believe it’s plausible to say that almost everyone in progressive countries already knows about Bitcoin. We can hear Bitcoin’s… 2 days ago