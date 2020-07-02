|
|
|
Bitcoin News Roundup for July 2, 2020
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
With traditional markets moving up and BTC sticking to its recent tight trading range, Markets Daily is back with another bitcoin news roundup.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Bitcoin News Roundup for July 1, 2020
With a historically boring update to bitcoin's mining difficulty and the digital dollar back in the news, CoinDesk's Markets Daily is back for your bitcoin news...
Coindesk
|
Bitcoin News Roundup for June 24, 2020
With miners transferring more bitcoin now compared to any point in the last year, police misconduct on Ethereum and a new inter-blockchain hub out of China,...
Coindesk
|
Bitcoin News Roundup for June 26, 2020
With new data from the Federal Reserve suggesting that the cryptocurrency might not be the answer to dire economic times, Markets Daily is back with your latest...
Coindesk
Tweets about this
|