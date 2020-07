Related news from verified sources Why the Afterpay share price zoomed to a new record high today The Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price has just zoomed to a new record high. Here's why the payments company's shares are on fire today... The post Why the...

Motley Fool 17 hours ago



ASX 200 finishes higher, Afterpay hits new record The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) has finished higher again today. The Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT) share price hit a new record, rising above $62. The post ASX 200...

Motley Fool 1 week ago



ASX gives back morning gains; Afterpay share price hits record high on UK update The post ASX gives back morning gains; Afterpay share price hits record high on UK update appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

Motley Fool 1 week ago





Tweets about this