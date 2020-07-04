Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025 Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Plans to start mining the Moon as early as 2025 became more attractive this week after a US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) team found evidence that the Earth’s natural satellite may, underneath its surface, be richer in metals than previously thought. Using data from the Miniature Radio Frequency (Mini-RF) instrument onboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a team of researchers came to the conclusion that the lunar subsurface contains a higher concentration of certain metals, such as iron and titanium,… 👓 View full article

Video credit: AmazeLab - Published 4 days ago The Moon Might Have an Unexpected 'Bonanza' of Metal Below its Surface 01:02 Scientists found the moon may be much more metallic than we thought, which could change our understanding of how the moon formed and its connection to Earth.

