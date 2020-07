Is the Woodside share price a better buy than its ASX energy peers? Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX: WPL) share price has slumped 37% lower in 2020, but how does the ASX energy share compare to its peers?



The post Is the Woodside share price a better buy than its ASX energy peers? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this