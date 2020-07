FTSE 100 Rallies On Recovery Optimism Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

U.K. stocks were sharply higher on Monday as investors cheered a strong rally in Chinese markets on expectations the world's second biggest economy will lead a recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this