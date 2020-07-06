Genius Brands and Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment collaborates to create “Stan Lee Universe”

BetaSeries News Genius Brands Teams With POW! Entertainment to Create ‘Stan Lee Universe’ https://t.co/yiAe7PkquG https://t.co/4jXIAw2ArY 4 minutes ago

Comics Freak Genius Brands and POW! Entertainment Forming Stan Lee Universe Joint Venture - Media Play News :: #comics https://t.co/GrSnzpFOLK 5 minutes ago

Dante Kawabate RT @THR: Genius Brands and Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment will mine over 100 original creations to create a "Stan Lee Universe" and spin-off… 6 minutes ago

Redinkedpanda RT @ComicBookNOW: POW! ENTERTAINMENT Sells STAN LEE's Name and Likeness Rights to GENIUS BRANDS, STAN LEE UNIVERSE in the Works https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

TV's Other Worlds POW! Entertainment Sells Stan Lee's Name and Likeness Rights to Genius Brands, Stan Lee Universe in the Works https://t.co/hFnN02Pg9v 14 minutes ago

Yenmi RT @Variety: Genius Brands Teams With POW! Entertainment to Create ‘Stan Lee Universe’ https://t.co/JUwPdzqZNm 26 minutes ago