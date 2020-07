FTSE 100 Falls As Virus Concerns Dent Recovery Optimism Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

U.K. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United States and a Federal Reserve official warned that the rebound in the world's largest economy is in danger of stalling. 👓 View full article

0

