COVID-19 Set To Hasten UK Ban On Sales Of Gasoline And Diesel Cars Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The pandemic is hitting hard economies worldwide, but it is also an opportunity to jumpstart an economic recovery to achieve the net-zero emission ambition of the United Kingdom, according to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), the UK's top advisory panel on climate change. The UK – which last year became the first major economy in the world to enshrine into law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 – has a historic opportunity to rebuild its economy in line with the energy transition and in line with… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Start of production for new Kia Sorento Hybrid



Kia has started production of its new Sorento Hybrid, representing the first application of electrified power in Kia’s global flagship SUV. Built to Kia’s exacting production standards, the new.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:35 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this