COVID-19 Set To Hasten UK Ban On Sales Of Gasoline And Diesel Cars
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The pandemic is hitting hard economies worldwide, but it is also an opportunity to jumpstart an economic recovery to achieve the net-zero emission ambition of the United Kingdom, according to the Committee on Climate Change (CCC), the UK's top advisory panel on climate change. The UK – which last year became the first major economy in the world to enshrine into law its target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050 – has a historic opportunity to rebuild its economy in line with the energy transition and in line with…