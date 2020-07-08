Global  

Asian Markets Mixed As Coronavirus Worries Weigh

RTTNews Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street on renewed coronavirus concerns as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again. The recent spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and other parts of the world have dampened hopes of a quick economic recovery.
