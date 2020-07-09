Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don’t Sleep on Possibly the Best Stock Opportunity of 2020

Profit Confidential Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Don’t Sleep on Possibly the Best Stock Opportunity of 2020Coronavirus Stocks Could Soar Due to COVID-19 Vaccine
It seems simple: if you're able to cure a global pandemic, it would only make sense that you'd be rewarded financially (not to mention have literally millions of people thanking you for getting us out of the nightmare).

As you'd expect, the race for a COVID-19 vaccine and/or COVID-19 treatment is heating up, with several pharma stocks having taken the lead in the search. Nevertheless, I'd classify only one of them as my top coronavirus stock: *Regeneron*.

The post Don’t Sleep on Possibly the Best Stock Opportunity of 2020 appeared first on Profit Confidential.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adorable miniature pony and elderly tortoise are best friends [Video]

Adorable miniature pony and elderly tortoise are best friends

Meet the adorable unlikely friends - a miniature pony and an elderly tortoise.The pair are the best of friends and love to chase each other round the field.Mudge the pony and Flash the tortoise have..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published
Twin lightning bolts frame One World Trade Center in breathtaking photo [Video]

Twin lightning bolts frame One World Trade Center in breathtaking photo

A perfectly timed photo shows New York’s One World Trade Center framed by two bolts of lightning striking the Hudson River in lower Manhattan.The image was captured by NYC-based photographer Gary..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
Don't Miss The Perfect Home Improvement Opportunity // Lifetime Windows & Siding [Video]

Don't Miss The Perfect Home Improvement Opportunity // Lifetime Windows & Siding

Lifetime Windows & Siding brings you the best selection of materials to instantly improve the value of your home! Visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com or call 800.GET.WINDOWS

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:34Published

Tweets about this