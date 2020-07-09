Thursday, 9 July 2020 () PayPal took a sideways look at crypto, Bitcoin earned a “boring” label as other markets demonstrated more volatility, DeFi exploded, and William Shatner boldly tokenized his memories…
There have been 55 shootings in Buffalo since June 1, 2020. There were five shootings on Saturday, July 4th over a period of 6 hours, and there have been zero arrests. There have been 55 shootings in Buffalo since June 1, 2020. There were five shootings on Saturday, July 4th over a period of 6 hours,...