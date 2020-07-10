Global  
 

Emergent-Industry Stocks Aren’t Slowing Down in 2020

Profit Confidential Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Emergent-Industry Stocks Aren’t Slowing Down in 2020Tech Stocks, Pot Stocks Soar
During the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19, there has been plenty of concern to go around. Aside from the public health and employment crises simultaneously spawned by the virus, many investors fled the stock market in search of safe-haven investments.

But here’s the thing: volatile markets have seen some of the strongest gains on the recovery. Emergent industries, especially given their volatile nature, have seen huge growth after the initial coronavirus scare. And that brings us to why tech stocks and pot stocks in.

The post Emergent-Industry Stocks Aren’t Slowing Down in 2020 appeared first on Profit Confidential.
News video: Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results 01:06

 Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty...

Closing bell: Equity indices close in red, financials and metals decline [Video]

Closing bell: Equity indices close in red, financials and metals decline

Traders booked profit and equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on July 10 following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. The BSE S and P Sensex settled 143 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Amazon Primed for More Gains as Pandemic Boosts Sales, Says Citi [Video]

Amazon Primed for More Gains as Pandemic Boosts Sales, Says Citi

Amazon.com stock has further to run, thanks to the pandemic and its e-commerce dominance, say Citi analysts in lifting their one-year target to a Wall Street high.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:43Published
Financial Focus for July 9, 2020 [Video]

Financial Focus for July 9, 2020

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. A new survey from Bankrate says 49% of households have been financially impacted by COVID-19..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:21Published

4 Pot Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

 If the stock market turns red, these cannabis stocks could have investors seeing green.
Motley Fool

Dividend Investing: 3 High-Yielding TSX Stocks

 With the stock market still unsettled, long-term buying opportunities abound. Check out the three TSX stocks that are perfect for dividend investing. The post...
Motley Fool

The top-ranked stock-picker in small companies has returned 13 times more than his peers this year. He breaks down the 5 little-known stocks he's using to bet on the 5G and work-from-home revolutions.

The top-ranked stock-picker in small companies has returned 13 times more than his peers this year. He breaks down the 5 little-known stocks he's using to bet on the 5G and work-from-home revolutions. · Chris Retzler did far better than most small-company investors in 2019 and 2020. He runs the highest-returning small-company stock fund of the last year...
Business Insider


