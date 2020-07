Rivian Raises $2.5 Bln In New Investment Round Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian said Friday it has closed an investment round of $2.5 billion as it focuses on the launch of its all-electric pickup truck and SUV next year. The investment round is Rivian's first in 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this