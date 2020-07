Should You “Tail Hedge” for a Black Swan Market Crash? Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The COVID-19 pandemic is a black swan event, which means it’s a period of great uncertainty. Tail-hedging with a gold stock like the Barrick Gold stock can limit the potential losses in panic-plagued markets.



The post Should You “Tail Hedge” for a Black Swan Market Crash? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

