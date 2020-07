Forget gold and Bitcoin. I’d buy cheap stocks today and hold them for 10 years Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cheap stocks could deliver significantly higher returns than gold and Bitcoin over the next decade in my opinion.



The post Forget gold and Bitcoin. I’d buy cheap stocks today and hold them for 10 years appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this