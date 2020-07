ASX 200 Weekly Wrap: Rocketing BNPL shares fail to stop ASX 200 slide Sunday, 12 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Here on our ASX 200 Foolish Weekly Wrap, we look at the things that moved the S&P/ASX 200 Index and the broader share market last week!



The post ASX 200 Weekly Wrap: Rocketing BNPL shares fail to stop ASX 200 slide appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ASX 200 Weekly Wrap: Afterpay, Tech push ASX 200 back above 6,000 Here on our ASX 200 Foolish Weekly Wrap, we look at which shares moved the S&P/ASX 200 Index and the broader share market last week! The post ASX 200 Weekly...

Motley Fool 1 week ago





Tweets about this