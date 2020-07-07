Delta Air Lines Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Here's what Delta Air Lines is doing in Boston to sanitize, combat COVID-19
The airline gave journalists a look inside inside their operation in Boston, including all the protocols in place for cleaning and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
