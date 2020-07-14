How Elon Musk overtook Warren Buffett’s net worth

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time,...
Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:08Published