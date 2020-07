Stock Alert: Celyad Oncology Up 14% Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) are currently gaining nearly 14% on Tuesday morning. On the other day, the clinical-stage biotechnology company said its Investigational New Drug application for CYAD-211, its first non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T Therapy, received clearance from the US FDA. 👓 View full article

