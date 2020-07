Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Telegram ceases its support of the test network for TON, but that will seemingly not deter the community from keeping the open-source project going. Telegram ceases its support of the test network for TON, but that will seemingly not deter the community from keeping the open-source project going. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CoinJournal Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/jb9LQ1E3LY 2 minutes ago CFD.net.au Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/32UJCmwLbJ https://t.co/1TQY9yYq33 6 minutes ago CryptoRitterEN Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/TWp2ebjZMm 16 minutes ago GigaɃitcoin Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/ayJGwPuwUt 16 minutes ago Crypto XEGA - كريبتو زيجا Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/E15Nkr8YpC https://t.co/oJLKH72BTV 16 minutes ago Bitcoin Bolt Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope https://t.co/gZjqJurn3O #bitcoin 20 minutes ago BitlyFool.com Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope - https://t.co/h0XXr9zhhn https://t.co/qZOVENdNAr 23 minutes ago #SmartContract https://t.co/nUqNMg072f Telegram Drops TON Testnet, but Independent Projects Carry New Hope (Cointelegraph)… https://t.co/JPhAyftTWE 30 minutes ago