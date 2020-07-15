Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot Stocks

Profit Confidential Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot StocksMarijuana Stocks Set to Rise
Of course no one wants a second spike in coronavirus. That goes without saying. But there is a very real possibility that we could experience a second surge of the virus in the coming months as countries begin to reopen their economies (with some deeming it too soon).

A second outbreak would be without a doubt horrific. It would also send the economy falling again, possibly deeper than before, which could in turn create another.

The post How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this