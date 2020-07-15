How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot Stocks Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marijuana Stocks Set to Rise

Of course no one wants a second spike in coronavirus. That goes without saying. But there is a very real possibility that we could experience a second surge of the virus in the coming months as countries begin to reopen their economies (with some deeming it too soon).



A second outbreak would be without a doubt horrific. It would also send the economy falling again, possibly deeper than before, which could in turn create another.



The post How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential. Marijuana Stocks Set to RiseOf course no one wants a second spike in coronavirus. That goes without saying. But there is a very real possibility that we could experience a second surge of the virus in the coming months as countries begin to reopen their economies (with some deeming it too soon).A second outbreak would be without a doubt horrific. It would also send the economy falling again, possibly deeper than before, which could in turn create another.The post How a Second Outbreak Could Spur Huge Growth Among Top Pot Stocks appeared first on Profit Confidential. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this